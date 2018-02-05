All lanes of Texas 183 have reopened in Bedford after a rollover crash closed the freeway Monday afternoon.

According to police, two vehicles collided causing one to roll over and trap an occupant on the exit to Central Drive.

After being freed by firefighters the person was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance in an unknown condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

All lanes of the highway have reopened, though the Central Drive exit remains closed while crews remove spilled fluid from the roadway.



