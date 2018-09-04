'Rodent Issues' Force Closure of Kroger Grocery Store

A Kroger grocery store in Denton has been closed by Denton health inspectors over "rodent issues." (Published 12 minutes ago)

A Kroger grocery store in Denton has been closed by health inspectors over "rodent issues."

The store is located at 500 W. University Drive.

Officials with the city of Denton say the chief health inspector has been actively working with the store to address the problem.

However, since then, the city says it has received multiple complaints about the conditions inside the store.

That led the chief health inspector and the store management to agree that the store should be closed until the rodent problem was removed.

NBC 5 went by the store to find signs on the front door that read "Loyal Customers. Our location will temporarily be closed for facility maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you, Store Management."

A second sign read "Loyal customers. For prescription pick-ups, please use the walk-up window. Thank you. Store Management."

Kroger released a statement saying "We have no tolerance for pests of any kind in our stores. Our food safety and cleanliness standards are of utmost importance and we have an established, aggressive response in place. We will continue to work closely with the city. Also, our partnership with pest control specialists will eradicate and prevent any further activity. We have made the decision to temporarily close our store at 500 W. University, Denton, Texas 76201 to address these concerns. Safety is a core value at Kroger, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to improve facility and maintenance items. We apologize for the inconvenience as we make repairs to improve our store."