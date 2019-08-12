Rockwall Police Search for Woman Missing Since Friday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Rockwall Police Search for Woman Missing Since Friday

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stay Safe from ID Theft with Frank Abagnale
    Rockwall Police Department
    Emily Grace Jeffress, 27.

    Police in Rockwall are asking for the public's help to locate a woman last seen Friday afternoon in Dallas.

    Police are looking for Emily Grace Jeffress, 27, who is diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. Police said Jeffress is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Jeffress has blond hair, blue eyes and walks with a limp, police said.

    She was last seen boarding a bus at the Greyhound Bus station at 205 S. Lamar Street in Dallas, police said.

    Police said they believe Jeffress' disappearance could be a danger to her own health or safety.

    Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart

    [NATL] Man With Guns and Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart
    (Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

    Anyone with information about Jeffress is asked to call Rockwall police at 972-771-7724.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices