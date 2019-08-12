Rockwall Police Search for Woman Missing Since Friday

Police in Rockwall are asking for the public's help to locate a woman last seen Friday afternoon in Dallas.
Police are looking for Emily Grace Jeffress, 27, who is diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. Police said Jeffress is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Jeffress has blond hair, blue eyes and walks with a limp, police said.
She was last seen boarding a bus at the Greyhound Bus station at 205 S. Lamar Street in Dallas, police said.
Police said they believe Jeffress' disappearance could be a danger to her own health or safety.
Anyone with information about Jeffress is asked to call Rockwall police at 972-771-7724.