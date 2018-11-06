Rockwall Boy Who Dressed as Plano Water Tower Gets Personal Tour

A little boy who love Plano's water towers went on a real adventure Tuesday, getting a personal tour of a Plano water tower and plenty of swag. (Published 51 minutes ago)

A little boy who love Plano's water towers went on a real adventure Tuesday.

We were introduced to Jack when his mom Rachel Barfield shared his unusual Halloween costume and the story behind it.

"My 5 year old son, Jack, has a weird obsession with the city of Plano and water towers," Barfield told us.

The reason this is so unusual? The Barfields live in Rockwall.

You see, Jack saw news coverage about the demolition of a Plano water tower and his mom says "he's been obsessed since."

This isn't a simple obsession, Jack has told his mom when he grows up he's moving to Plano. He wants to be a "Plano water tower worker."

When she asked him what he wanted for Christmas he said he wants a Plano shirt, Plano coffee mug, Plano key chain, anything Plano.

"So NATURALLY... when I asked what he wants to be for Halloween, out of everything in the world he could have chosen... he chose... a PLANO WATER TOWER," Barfield said in an email.

And so she spent hours, but made his dream come true, constructing a Plano water tower costume – complete with red aircraft warning light!

Barfield posted the photo on Facebook, and the City of Plano saw it. That's where Jack's adventure took hold.

Adorable Bear Cub Keeps Sliding Down Slope, Doesn't Give Up

Drone footage from Russia shows a bear cub trying to follow a bear to the top of a snowy slope but the cub can't seem to make it. After sliding down the slope many times, the adorable cub perseveres and joins the grown bear atop the slope. (Published Monday, Nov. 5, 2018)

The city invited Jack and his mom out on Tuesday for a personal tour, and the City of Plano rolled out the red carpet.

Jack was presented with most of the things on his Christmas list (and then some) including: a t-shirt that reads "future water tower worker," a Plano cap, a Plano tumbler, a framed photo of a Plano water tower and his own Plano street sign that reads "Jack's Way 2018."

And to top it all off they gave Jack a tour inside the water tower.

Barfield tells us Jack said, “This is better than any Christmas present EVER!”

If you have a submission for our Tell Me Something Good segment, tap the NBCDFW app or email photos or video to iSee@nbcdfw.com!