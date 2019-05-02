Rock Thrown Off Interstate 35 in Temple Cracks Driver's Windshield - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rock Thrown Off Interstate 35 in Temple Cracks Driver's Windshield

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Rock Thrown Off I-35 in Temple Cracks Driver's Windshield

    Temple police are searching for the person who threw a rock off a bridge onto Interstate 35, smashing a woman's windshield -- the second incident this year. (Published 1 minute ago)

    Temple police are searching for the person who threw a rock off a bridge onto Interstate 35, smashing a woman's windshield -- the second incident this year.

    Deborah Jones was driving and saw a rock the size of a baseball coming down onto her car. She couldn't do anything to avoid it, she told NBC affiliate KXAN.

    "There's glass all on the inside of my car on my passenger seat," Jones said. "Luckily, on my side, I didn't get glass on my face."

    No arrest were made. The incident happened about 10 miles from a previous incident.

    Last month, a young woman was killed when someone threw a rock, KXAN reported.

    The person who threw the rock in last month's deadly incident also hasn't been caught.

