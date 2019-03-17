The STEM Robotics Club at Robert T. Hill Junior High School in Old Lake Highlands, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

A group of bright middle school students and the robots they built are heading to national, and even world, robotics competitions in the coming weeks where they will represent Dallas and their school.

There's only one problem, there's not enough money for some added costs, like chaperones.

The STEM Robotics Club at Robert T. Hill Junior High School in Old Lake Highlands built their dream from the ground up.

"I actually get to drive the robot that I helped build," said seventh-grader Cody Fulenwider. "Yeah, it's pretty cool."

The students' 7 a.m. meetings and the weekend competitions appear to have paid off.

The seventh and eighth graders have qualified for nationals in Iowa at the end of March, and followed by worlds in Kentucky.

"We're really excited that we get this opportunity to go and represent our school," Fulenwider said.

But the elite upcoming competitions have left parents and the kids' teacher scrambling to find ways to travel with the teams.

In a letter to potential contributors, the teacher wrote, "We do not have enough funds to pay for all aspects" of the upcoming competitions.

"I don't want them to be so focused on the concern of getting there and having everything in place," said Cynthia Rosales, mother of seventh-grader Jayden Rucker. "I wanted to do my part as a parent."

Although she cannot attend the four-day competition, Rosales said she started a GoFundMe account to help the teacher pay for parent chaperones, their hotel rooms, extra food for the children and protective cases for the robots to travel in.

These are costs that are not covered by Dallas ISD, according to Rosales.

The students' travel costs, including hotel stay, is covered, she added.

"We just really didn't want [their teacher] to feel the burden of and the stress to try and find the extra funds to make sure everyone can get there and have proper supervision, that the robots get there safe and intact," Cody's mother Alecia Fulenwider said.

They're hoping for a helping hand so that these bright students keep their eyes on the prize.

"I hope that they can help us," Rosales said. "Lift us up so we can have the moment of a lifetime."

Donations can be made to the Robert T. Hill Middle School STEM Academy Booster Club.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up with the teacher's consent.