Roadwork to Close Lanes on I-30 in Mesquite This Weekend

Drivers should expect delays starting at 7 p.m. Thursday

Published 20 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    Drivers on Interstate 30 in Mesquite should expect delays for roadwork starting Thursday night and lasting through the weekend, TxDOT says.

    Multiple lanes on the eastbound side of I-30 from west of Gus Thomasson Road to east of North Galloway Avenue will be closed for concrete pavement repair, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

    Crews will work on the road from 7 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday, and again from 7 p.m. Friday all the way until 3 a.m. Monday.

    The ramp connecting northbound Interstate 635 to eastbound I-30 will be open, but construction could cause delays, TxDOT says.

