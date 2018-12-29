In this season of giving, the founder of Red Door Pantry, a well-known charity in McKinney, announced the non-profit is closing.

The Red Door Pantry grew in popularity when the first one opened more than two years ago.

Friday night, owner Teri Youngdale announced she’s shutting down at the end of the month.

When the pantries popped up, they highlighted the growing problem of food insecurity in McKinney.

A Look Back: See the Top Moments of 2018

As 2018 wraps up to make way for the new year, see some of the moments that defined the news cycle and dominated headlines for the past twelve months. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

They've have put food on tables for countless families – no strings attached - but Youngdale says she simply can't afford to keep them open.

“It’s heart-wrenching. It’s absolutely heart-wrenching,” Youngdale said.

The pantry in front of her own home was the first in McKinney.

Today, there are seven outside homes, churches and businesses.

Volunteers stock them twice a day with produce and packaged food.

Despite the success, Youngdale says Monday will be the final delivery.

Texas Man Finds Dozens of Rattlesnakes Under Cabin

A Texas man and his friends were shocked to find dozens of rattlesnakes under a hunting cabin. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

The decision, she says, isn't a lack of donations or need in the community.

Instead, the former corporate employee says she needs to go back to work.

“This is something that I've been doing for two-and-a-half years. Some weeks it’s only 20 hours, other weeks it’s 80 hours you know, and I cannot work a full time job and do that,” she said.

If there is a silver lining, since the announcement, Youngdale says some have offered to keep stocking the pantries on their own.

“That's the magic of McKinney,” she said.

For now, she holding off taking them down and holding out hope the pantries don't go empty for long.

Tips for Sticking To Your New Year's Resolutions

Many people decide to try to live healthier once the new year arrives. Here are some tips to help you keep those New Year's resolutions. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

“If there's somebody that can spend that time to organize it, then it won’t close,” Youngdale said.

Youngdale says the pantries will be stocked for the last time on Monday.

Any remaining food will be donated to another local pantry.