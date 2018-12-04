Roads to Avoid Tuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Roads to Avoid Tuesday

By Samantha Davies

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    You expect bad traffic during the morning and evening rush hours. There are a few spots in the DFW area where we could see delays through the afternoon due to construction.

    Addison: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The southbound right lane of the Dallas North Tollway will be closed between Keller Springs Road and Arapaho Road.

    Fort Worth: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. -The right lane of both directions of Chisholm Trail Parkway will be closed at the Montgomery Street Main Lane Toll Gantry.

    Arlington: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The left lane of eastbound Interstate 30 will close between Ballpark Way to Texas 360. This will also happen Wednesday, Dec. 5.

