Roads to Avoid Tuesday

You expect bad traffic during the morning and evening rush hours. There are a few spots in the DFW area where we could see delays through the afternoon due to construction.

Addison: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The southbound right lane of the Dallas North Tollway will be closed between Keller Springs Road and Arapaho Road.

Fort Worth: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. -The right lane of both directions of Chisholm Trail Parkway will be closed at the Montgomery Street Main Lane Toll Gantry.

Arlington: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The left lane of eastbound Interstate 30 will close between Ballpark Way to Texas 360. This will also happen Wednesday, Dec. 5.