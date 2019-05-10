Road Repairs Needed after Persistent Rain

At White Rick Lake, a heavily used passage on Lawther Drive is closed due to damage caused by weather, Friday, May 10, 2019.

With seemingly non-stop rain, some North Texas roads are feeling the effects.

At White Rick Lake, a heavily used passage on Lawther Drive is closed due to damage caused by weather. It's been that way for weeks.

People are making plans at lakes and parks for Mother's Day. Frustration is mounting. And the City says there's no time-line for a fix.

"White Rock Lake is tough enough to get around as it is. I don't even know, no one has given an explanation, I don't have any idea about what this is all about," said motorist Tom Black.

It's about a damaged culvert and a compromised bridge at the 3800 block of West Lawther Drive.

Normally a cut-through for drivers, it's been a source of frustration.

Phyllis Kearney was surprised to find the route she normally takes closed off.

"I guess I'll go back out the park and hit Mockingbird and go back out that way or I'll have to go back out and hit Northwest Highway, hit Buckner or either go back and hit Abrams," she said.

Dallas Parks and Recreation says rainfall, flooding and age are all factors.

We're told the department will work with the Streets and Utilities Departments for repairs, but we were given no specifics on when that will happen.

"We work around the lake and we do projects around here and time is money," said Black.

"It's causing a bit of a traffic jam and it gets really crowded here on the weekends so that's when it can be bad," said Jennifer Spinks

Until the work is done, patience will be tested.

Dallas Parks and Recs tells us the culvert beneath the bridge will be repaired first, then the road.

A spokesman says rain could slow down progress.