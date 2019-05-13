A North Texas driver captured an apparent case of road rage on dashcam Friday showing a driver attack another driver's car with a machete after a minor crash on LBJ Freeway. (Published 38 minutes ago)

A North Texas driver captured an apparent case of road rage on dashcam Friday showing a man attack another driver's car with a machete after a minor crash on LBJ Freeway.

The incident took place in Dallas along westbound Interstate 635, just north of Walnut Hill/Kingsley Road, where it appears one driver tried to merge into a center lane in stop-and-go traffic and the other driver refused to yield.

When the recording starts, the cars, a Chevy HHR and a Subaru sedan, are rubbing fenders. The driver of the HHR, straddling two lanes, tries to move up and in front of the Subaru, only to be overtaken in the lane.

The drivers again collide and that's when the driver of the HHR gets out of his car with a machete, walks over to the Subaru and begins swinging, smashing the back glass.

After four swings a few words are apparently exchanged, the man then walks calmly back to his HHR, gets behind the wheel and starts to pull away.

You might think the situation is over, but the driver of the HHR accelerates and again tries to pull in front of the Subaru driver who, again, refuses to yield, and hits the quarterpanel of the HHR sending it into a very slow, 180-degree spin.

From the dashcam it appears the passenger windows are aligned perfectly to allow a few more words to be exchanged between the drivers before the man in the HHR accelerates out of the frame, driving along LBJ in the wrong direction for an unknown distance.

The 39-year-old driver of the Subaru filed a report with the Dallas Police Department, classified as vandalism and damage to property. The report was assigned to an investigator, but Dallas police said Monday that no action had yet been taken in the case.