Expect Road Closures Ahead of NRA Convention

Ahead of the National Rifle Association Convention today in Dallas, there will be road closures and planned protests.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. President Donald Trump, who spoke at the convention last year, is expected to take the stage at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at 1 p.m. About 80,000 people are expected to be in attendance, along with 800 vendors.

Police expect temporary road closures as officials travel through downtown Friday.



Protestors are expected to gather both Friday and Saturday. There are two rallies scheduled for Friday at Dallas City Hall and one rally scheduled at Griffin Street and Canton Street.

3 Sons of MLB Stars Play on the Same Minor League Team

The sons of three major league players have ended up on the same minor league team in New Hampshire: the Fisher Cats. (Published Thursday, May 3, 2018)

Protests are scheduled for Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Young Street between Ervay Street and Griffin Street will be closed during that time. Another protest is planned at the Belo Garden in downtown Dallas.

Both Young Street and Akard Street are expected to close.

