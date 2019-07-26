Road Across Grapevine Lake Dam Reopened After Long Wait

The road that runs across the dam of Grapevine Lake, Fairway Drive, has been reopened after almost a year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook.

Now all drivers, except commercial vehicles, can cross the lake.

"The dam continues to function as intended providing flood risk management, water supply and recreation opportunities," the Corps said.

In August 2018, the Corps had already planned work to repair a shallow side of the dam and planned to close the road once construction started. However, after all the rain at the time, officials decided to close the road immediately, until the repairs can be made.

In 2018, the Corps said the closure was necessary to ensure the safety of vehicles on the roadway.