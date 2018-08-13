Road Across Grapevine Lake Dam Closed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Road Across Grapevine Lake Dam Closed

Published 3 hours ago

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed Fairway Drive, which is the road that runs across the dam of Grapevine Lake.

    The Corps had already planned work to repair a shallow side of the dam and planned to close the road once construction started. However, after all the recent rain, officials decided to close the road immediately, until the repairs can be made.

    The Corps say the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of vehicles on the roadway.

    Officials urge that the dam continues to function as designed.

