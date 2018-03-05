A River Oaks man was sentenced to 90 years in prison for multiple child pornography offenses and sexual exploitation of minors, the Department of Justice says.



U.S. Attorney of North District of Texas, Erin Cox said 39-year old Timothy Paul Malone pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one account of attempted sexual exploitation of children.



According to law enforcement officials, Malone enticed two children in Watauga and Haslet into performing sex acts on camera and attempted to do the same with another child.



Police searched Malone's home in January 2017 and found a number of child pornography videos and images including those of the minors previously mentioned.

Malone was taken into custody and indicted in September 2017 and entered a guilty plea in November.



Malone was sentenced to 360 months for each of the three counts -- the sentences will be served consecutively.