Risk of Flooding Remains in Texas With More Rain
Risk of Flooding Remains in Texas With More Rain
Published 2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago

    Risk of Flooding Remains in Texas With More Rain

    More rain is expected in already-saturated parts of West and Central Texas as the flooding risk continues.

    National Weather Service meteorologists say while only 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) is expected from Thursday night into Friday morning, it could cause some flooding. Isolated areas could get up to 4 inches (10 centimeters).

    This week a bridge was destroyed by raging floodwaters along the Llano River, people had to evacuate their homes and others had to be rescued.

    At Mansfield Dam at Lake Travis, located northwest of Austin, the Lower Colorado River Authority had anticipated needing to open an additional four floodgates on Thursday -- for a record of eight -- but said it isn't currently necessary.

    But LRCA official John Hofmann says, "everybody needs to stay vigilant, we're still in this."

