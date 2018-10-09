Rising Waters Threaten Rush Creek Neighborhood in Arlington

In Arlington, heavy rain has led to flooding in several parts of the city, including the Rush Creek neighborhood near Pioneer Parkway and Green Oaks Blvd. (Published 31 minutes ago)

In Arlington, heavy rain has led to flooding in several parts of the city, including the Rush Creek neighborhood near Pioneer Parkway and Green Oaks Blvd.

Multiple neighborhood streets in that area are blocked off by barricades as the creek continues to rise out of its bed and onto the roadways.

This is a known floodplain in Arlington.

Following severe flooding there in 2010, which resulted in numerous rescues and multiple homes being damaged, the city purchased nearly 50 homes along the creek bed and demolished them in hopes of avoiding a repeat scenario.

Marching Band Skit Showing Police at Gunpoint Draws Outrage

A marching band skit based on the movie "John Q," featuring students dressed as hospital workers holding police at gunpoint, shocked residents of Mississippi town where two police officers were recently shot and killed. (Published Monday, Oct. 8, 2018)

Though water inched close to front yards and driveways of some homes in the area Tuesday morning, there have been no reports of water getting into any homes there.