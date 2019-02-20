Rise School of Dallas Hosts Fashion Show Fundraiser - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rise School of Dallas Hosts Fashion Show Fundraiser

By Katy Blakey

Published 38 minutes ago

    Runway for Rise

    The Ashford Rise School of Dallas is hosting a fashion show fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit preschool for children with and without developmental disabilities.

    The preschool started in 1998 and is now located inside The Moody Family YMCA in the Park Cities. The school offers high quality early childhood education in an inclusive environment.

    The goal is to prepare children with developmental disabilities during their preschool years for success in kindergarten and beyond. 

    The "Runway for Rise" event will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 at The Adolphus Hotel in Dallas. Students of the school and their siblings will be modeling the latest spring and summer styles. Tickets are still available for $125 and all proceeds benefit the Rise School. 

    ONLINE: "Runway for Rise" information

