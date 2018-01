Rio Vista Independent School District will be closed until Monday, Feb. 5 due to health concerns.



The school posted the following message on it's website on Monday.

"RVISD will be closed Tues Jan 30 thru Fri Feb 2 due to health concerns. Classes will resume Monday Feb 5. Varsity games play as scheduled."

While the district has not confirmed that this is a flu related closure, several other school districts have previously cancelled classes this month due to a spike in flu absences.

