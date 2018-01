Passengers for Dallas Area Rapid Transit will need to have cash on hand Thursday. (Published 45 minutes ago)

The DART ticket vending machines will not be accepting credit or debit cards beginning Thursday through Monday. Officials say enhanced security software is being installed.

Passengers will be able to use cash at the machines. Credit cards will also continue to work online or with DART's GoPass mobile app.

Officials say the software upgrades are expected to be completed by Monday, Jan. 29.

DART apologized for the inconvenience.