Riders Share Concerns Following Uber Safety Report

The safety of Uber is being questioned after the company released an eye-opening new report.

It details nearly 6,000 reports of sexual abuse over two years.

Some customers in Deep Ellum say they're pumping the brakes on Uber because of what the report reveals.

"If your by yourself it's scary kind of thing and it's even more scary now," said Lindsey Carter. "It definitely makes me question whether I'm going to take an Uber," said Carter.

According to Uber's study, in 2017 and 2018, there were 5,981 reported sexual assaults during or after an Uber ride ranging from groping to rape.

The most severe of those assaults - rape - was reported 464 times.

Surprisingly, about half of the victims are riders, the other half are drivers.

"I think it's crazy just hearing the numbers what's going on," said Uber customer Olivia Cantu.

Dallas attorney Quentin Brogdon has handled several lawsuits on behalf of victims. He says the report is long overdue.

"Absolutely this is a rider beware circumstance. If something goes wrong, do not look to these companies. They will wash their hands of it," Brogdon said.

Uber's study reveals more than 40,000 drivers were banned in the us in the last two years for a variety of reasons including sexual misconduct.

Tony West, Uber's Chief Legal Officer, says the company is committed to addressing safety concerns.

Releasing these numbers publicly, he says, is part of that commitment.

"I think whenever we've told anyone what we were planning to do with this report by counting the incidents, and then releasing the data publicly, I think it surprised everybody," West said in an interview with NBC News.

Uber is taking some specific steps to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

A new app feature lets you call 911 from the app.

New pin numbers ensure passengers get into the right cars.

Uber says it's now continuously performing background checks.