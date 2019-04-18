Passengers who use Uber or Lyft will have designated pick-up and drop-off locations in Deep Ellum starting Thursday. The new plan is an effort to decrease traffic build-up.

According to Dallas city leaders, the new zones will provide passengers access within one to two blocks of the core of the neighborhood. The city of Dallas provided a map of the designated area. Ride-share drivers will not be allowed within the blue area, which is lined by Commerce Street, Good Latimer Expressway, Monument and Indiana, and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Drivers who do not follow the guidelines may receive a citation. The plan will go into effect Thursday, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The drop-off and pick-up locations include:

-Good Latimer Expressway northbound between Main and Commerce streets

-Commerce Street eastbound between Crowdus Street and Malcolm X Boulevard

-Pryor Street southbound between Main and Commerce streets

-Malcolm X Boulevard northbound between Indiana and Julius streets

-Swiss Avenue westbound between North Hawkins Street and Good Latimer Expressway