Ride-Shares Get New Drop-Off and Pick-Up Locations in Deep Ellum - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Ride-Shares Get New Drop-Off and Pick-Up Locations in Deep Ellum

The new plan is an effort to decrease traffic build-up in Deep Ellum.

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ride-Shares Get New Drop-Off and Pick-Up Locations in Deep Ellum
    KNBC

    Passengers who use Uber or Lyft will have designated pick-up and drop-off locations in Deep Ellum starting Thursday. The new plan is an effort to decrease traffic build-up.

    According to Dallas city leaders, the new zones will provide passengers access within one to two blocks of the core of the neighborhood. The city of Dallas provided a map of the designated area. Ride-share drivers will not be allowed within the blue area, which is lined by Commerce Street, Good Latimer Expressway, Monument and Indiana, and Malcolm X Boulevard.

    Drivers who do not follow the guidelines may receive a citation. The plan will go into effect Thursday, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
    The drop-off and pick-up locations include:

    -Good Latimer Expressway northbound between Main and Commerce streets

    -Commerce Street eastbound between Crowdus Street and Malcolm X Boulevard

    -Pryor Street southbound between Main and Commerce streets

    -Malcolm X Boulevard northbound between Indiana and Julius streets

    -Swiss Avenue westbound between North Hawkins Street and Good Latimer Expressway

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices