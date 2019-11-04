Police can't find the suspect's coat and backpack. If you find it, call 817-281-1000.

Two people were taken into custody after vehicles were broken into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, police said.

Multiple vehicles were broken into and one vehicle was stolen, police said. It happened in the area between Baker Boulevard to the south, Vance Road to the east, Hardisty Street to the north and Rufe Snow Drive.

Police are asking residents to check their property, vehicles and report any damage or stolen items. They're also asking anyone with exterior surveillance cameras to check between Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. for suspicious activity. Email the clip to schmid@richlandhills.com

The photos shared in this article were taken from a resident's camera and captured pictures of one of the suspects, police said.

Police can't find the suspect's coat and backpack. If you find it, call 817-281-1000.