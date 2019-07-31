Richardson Woman Charged With Trafficking Children for Labor

A Richardson woman has been accused of trafficking children after she threatened to put two immigrant teenagers on the streets if they didn't work and hand over their pay, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl from Honduras told them that after they moved in with Hilda Garcia-Geronimo, she gave them the ultimatum.

Garcia-Geronimo was arrested in Dallas County on two counts of trafficking a child for the purpose of forced labor, according to the affidavit.