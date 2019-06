A Silver Alert has been issued for Clayton Sambury, of Houston.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old Houston man believed to be visiting Dallas.

The alert was issued for Clayton Sambury early Wednesday morning. He has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Sambury drives a 2016 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate HLF6631.

Officials said he was was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in Richardson.

If located, please call 911.