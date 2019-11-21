Richardson Police Investigating Possible Road Rage Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Richardson Police Investigating Possible Road Rage Shooting

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Richardson Police Investigating Possible Road Rage Shooting

    Police in Richardson are investigating a possible road rage shooting that sent one person to a nearby hospital.

    Investigators said one person was in a car near Collins Boulevard near U.S. Hwy. 75 when they say a second driver opened fire.

    Officers said the shooter got away and they are working to gather more information at this time. 

    The driver that was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and was conscious and speaking with investigators at the time.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

