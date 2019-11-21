Richardson Police Investigating Possible Road Rage Shooting

Police in Richardson are investigating a possible road rage shooting that sent one person to a nearby hospital. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Investigators said one person was in a car near Collins Boulevard near U.S. Hwy. 75 when they say a second driver opened fire.

Officers said the shooter got away and they are working to gather more information at this time.

The driver that was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and was conscious and speaking with investigators at the time.

