Richardson Man Indicted for Making Threats Against the President

Keller Police mugshot of Mickael Gedlu. The Richardson man was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury for making threats against President Trump

A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted Mickael Gedlu for making threats against President Trump.

According to the indictment, Gedlu "did knowingly and willfully make a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States."

In posts on his Facebook account, the Richardson man ended updates and commented on some of his own posts with the phrase "KILL TRUMP."

He also claimed to have been downtown Dallas, protesting the President in front the Adolphus Hotel, when Trump visited for a fundraiser on May 31, 2018. According to a comment he made on a year-old Facebook page, he "held up a sign saying, KILL TRUMP [and] was placed in hand cuffs by about 10 Dallas police officers." Gedlu also claims to have screamed "Kill the president, kill Trump" repeatedly during the incident.

The indictment report states that Gedlu made the threats "between on or about December 29, 2018 and on or about June 3, 2019," but the Richardson man claims on Facebook to have been making them since 2017.

Making threats against the President and successors to the Presidency is a federal felony. If convicted, he could face a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.