Students at Mohawk Elementary School in Richardson are evacuated after a gas line was cut near their school, Nov. 7, 2018.

A Richardson elementary school was evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas line was cut near the school.

Officials with the Richardson Independent School District said Mohawk Elementary School was evacuated as a precaution by the Richardson Fire Department after a construction crew hit a gas line in an adjacent neighborhood.

The students were moved to the open air, in the schoolyard, during the evacuation.

No injuries have been reported.