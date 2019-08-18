Richardson fire crews are at the scene of a condo fire on N. Plano Rd. and E. Renner Rd.

The fire started at about 10:44 a.m. on Sunday and crews were met by heavy fire in one of the single family 3-story condos.

The structure sustained significant damage and the third floor of the residence is completely burned. The condo next to it only received heat damage but no structural damage.

Crews are working to knock out hot spots and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

According to the chief, no one was injured.