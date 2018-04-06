Richardson Church Windows Damaged For Third Time in Three Months - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Richardson Church Windows Damaged For Third Time in Three Months

By Jack Highberger

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Richardson Police are investigating after multiple windows were damaged or shattered in an administrative building at the Arapaho United Methodist Church.

    Investigators say the incident happened around two Friday afternoon. Members of the church were inside a nearby classroom but did not hear the incident itself but later discovered the damage and called police. No one was injured, according to police.

    Police say they are unsure what damaged the windows. This is the third time in the last three months that a vandal has damaged windows at the church.

    Photo credit: Jack Highberger - NBC 5 News

    Investigators say the motivation remains unknown. The church has so far declined to comment.


