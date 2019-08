A Richardson bus driver whose gifts to students inspired strangers around the country -- got a surprise of his own. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Richardson Bus Driver Gets Surprise After His Own Generosity

A Richardson bus driver whose gifts to students inspired strangers around the country -- got a surprise of his own.

Curtis Jenkins personally bought dozens of students presents with his own money last December.

The district gifted him a brand new SUV.

An anonymous donor wanted to help him out after seeing stories about his generosity.

