Rogelio Ortiz, 21, was arrested on first-degree felony charges of injury to a child for the hospitalization of his 3-week-old child.

The 21-year-old father of an infant is behind bars, accused of injury to a child after his 3-week-old baby was taken by air ambulance to a Dallas-area hospital Saturday.

Rogelio Ortiz was arrested Sunday night by Dallas County Hospital District Police. The Navarro County Sheriff's Office said Monday they "investigated a highly disturbing case" over the weekend where a child had been reported injured in the town of Rice, about 10 miles north of Corsicana, and that they'd arrested the child's father in the case.

"Upon initial evaluation of the child by Corsicana Fire Department personnel, a concern was raised about the significant level of injury being inconsistent with the story given," the sheriff's office said, who added a deputy was called to conduct an investigation into the child's injuries.

Meanwhile the child was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Dallas for immediate treatment.

The sheriff's office said the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for the child's father who was arrested Sunday at the hospital and charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

Citing the ongoing investigation, deputies did not reveal more details about the child's injuries or what led them to arrest the child's father.

Ortiz is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail. It is not clear if he's obtained an attorney and a bond amount has not yet been set.