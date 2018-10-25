Reward Offered for Woman Added to Texas' Most Wanted Sex Offender List - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Reward Offered for Woman Added to Texas' Most Wanted Sex Offender List

Woman failed to register as a sex offender related to 2005 conviction of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Reward Offered for Woman Added to Texas' Most Wanted Sex Offender List
    NBC 5 News/Texas Department of Public Safety
    Mugshots for Mary Francis Martinez, wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. She has tattoos on her back, left ankle, left hand, right finger, both legs, and right arm and a scar near her right eye. She has discoloration on her right arm and is considered armed and dangerous.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information on a Dallas woman added to the Most Wanted Sex Offender List.

    Mary Francis Martinez, 41, is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

    "In 2005, Martinez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident in Dallas County involving a 12-year-old girl," the DPS said.

    She served five years for the crime and was released on parole in August 2017. She is required to register as a sex offender for life; warrants have been issued for her failure to comply with registration status.

    Her criminal history also includes theft of property; the DPS considers her armed and dangerous.

    She has been wanted since January 2018 when she absconded from her last known address in Dallas.

    Martinez is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has tattoos on her back, left ankle, left hand, right finger, both legs and right arm; a scar near her right eye; and discoloration on her right arm.

    The DPS is offering a cash reward of $3,000 for information leading to her capture. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

    • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
    • Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
    • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

    All tips are anonymous - regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices