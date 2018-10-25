Mugshots for Mary Francis Martinez, wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. She has tattoos on her back, left ankle, left hand, right finger, both legs, and right arm and a scar near her right eye. She has discoloration on her right arm and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information on a Dallas woman added to the Most Wanted Sex Offender List.

Mary Francis Martinez, 41, is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

"In 2005, Martinez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident in Dallas County involving a 12-year-old girl," the DPS said.

She served five years for the crime and was released on parole in August 2017. She is required to register as a sex offender for life; warrants have been issued for her failure to comply with registration status.

Her criminal history also includes theft of property; the DPS considers her armed and dangerous.

She has been wanted since January 2018 when she absconded from her last known address in Dallas.

Martinez is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has tattoos on her back, left ankle, left hand, right finger, both legs and right arm; a scar near her right eye; and discoloration on her right arm.

The DPS is offering a cash reward of $3,000 for information leading to her capture. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous - regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.