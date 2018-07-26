If you can identify this person, please contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS).

Garland police are offering a $5,000 reward for information after a juvenile teen girl was sexually assaulted at gunpoint last week.



According to investigators, an armed man attacked a young girl behind a business on the 1300 block of Northwest Highway at about 10:30 a.m. July 18.



The girl's attacker is described a black man, skinny and between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has a short haircut, a stubbly beard and was wearing black clothing.



The man is believed to have left in a 2013 black Hyundai Elantra.



Detectives released a sketch of the person and are hoping someone will be able to identify him. If the man looks familiar, please contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org.



A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of this suspect.