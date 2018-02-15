Retired Teachers See Spike in Premiums

Retired teachers who relied on a Texas health care system now face an uncertain future.

Many retired teachers who get health insurance and benefits through the Texas Retirement System of Texas have noticed a spike in premiums after more than a decade with minimal increases. The program serves about 270,000 retired Texans and their families.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that at least 9,000 educators and their dependents have left the subsidized insurance plan known as Teacher Retirement System-Care. That departure rate is six times higher than recent years, The Associated Press reports.

The TRS-Care experienced a budget shortfall in 2017 and was set to run out of money this year but lawmakers made temporary fixes that totaled $700 million.

The shortfall was made up with adjustments to premiums and benefits to sustain the program.

One retired El Paso teacher Rowena Garcia said her bills shot up from $130 to $529.

“I was a teacher for 25 years and then I was a counselor for 11, so that’s 36 years in the retirement system, and I’ve always been happy with [TRS],” Garcia said. “But this time I feel really betrayed.”

