Retired Plano Police K9 Dies After Long Illness

Dio, a German Shepherd, started with the Plano Police Department in August 2015

Published 2 hours ago

    Facebook: Plano Police Department
    Dio, a retired Plano police K9, has passed away, the Plano Police Department wrote on Friday.

    Dio, a sable German Shepherd started with the department in August 2015 and had 83 arrests and four physical apprehensions in his career, according to the post.

    Police said Dio had a 100 percent certification rate when it came to finding narcotics and was nationally certified in patrol work.

    One of the highlights of Dio's career was when he physically apprehended an aggravated robbery suspect who had robbed a motel at knife point, the post said.

    Dio, who came from the Czech Republic, and his handler will be recognized by the department at an upcoming awards ceremony.

