Retired NTX Secret Service Agent Remembers 41st President

As the nation mourns the passing of George H.W. Bush, the country's 41st president, a retired Secret Service agent in North Texas is remembering not just the president, but the man.

"He just had a calm demeanor," said Robert Caltabiano, retired Special Agent in Charge. "Nothing ever spooked him."

Caltabiano was assigned to Bush 41's detail for nearly four years, starting in 1997. He called that time with the former President and First Lady a dream assignment.

"We just felt we were the luckiest guys and gals in the Secret Service because of who they were, how they respected us and treated us," Caltabiano said.

A strong leader with a gentle side.

"If you recall the great actor Jimmy Stewart from (It's) A Wonderful Life," Caltabiano asked. "George Bush was the Jimmy Stewart of the presidency. That was just him."

Caltabiano was working for Bush as the 41st president oversaw completion of what will be his final resting place at his presidential library.

"And he says, Bobby, isn't this beautiful," Caltabiano said. "I turned and I said, 'Mr. President, not on my watch! You have a long time to go. Not now.' And he got me a little nervous." Caltabiano said even then, Bush was at peace with death. "I will remember that moment, probably for the rest of my life."

Caltabiano said the last time the two men saw one another was two years ago. "We talked a lot about fishing. He asked me again when was I coming up to Kennebunkport to go fishing," Caltabiano recalled. "Now, he's with the angels."