Retailers Hold Blowout Sales on Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

What You Need to Know Before Tax Free Shopping This Weekend

Texas' annual Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend, meaning clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100 are tax free.



The annual holiday can save parents about $8 for every $100 they spend on approved items - this year the Texas Comptroller said Texans are estimated to save around $87 million over the weekend.



See lists of qualifying school supplies, clothing and footwear here. Sales tax must still be paid on some items, such as luggage, computer bags, purses, wallets and watches. NBC 5 Responds' Wayne Carter recently shared everything you need to know about the rules.



In addition to using coupons or apps to save money, many savvy shoppers will be looking for discounted summer merchandise that stores want off of their shelves - some discounted between 40 and 50 percent.

Top Coupon Apps For Tax-Free Weekend

Other area stores will be trying to lure in shoppers with special deals -- some of those are listed below.



Eddie Bauer

Shoppers can receive up to 40 percent off online purchases this weekend using the code "STINEO" - retail and outlet stores may differ.

JCPenney

Plano-based JCPenney is offering $10 off kids' apparel that costs $50 or more.

North Texas Malls

Arlington - The Parks Mall

Dallas - Northpark

Fort Worth - Hulen Mall

Fort Worth - Ridgmar Mall

Frisco - Stonebriar Centre

Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie Premium Outlets

Grapevine - Grapevine Mills Mall will have extended hours for the Sales Tax Holiday weekend. The mall will open early Friday and Saturday (at 9 a.m.) and will open one hour early and close one hour late Sunday.

Mesquite - Town East Mall

Plano - The Shops at Willow Bend

If you know of a deal and would like it added, let us know by emailing newstips@nbcdfw.com.