Restoration of Flower Mound Log Cabin to Move Forward

A historic log cabin hidden inside a Flower Mound home for decades gets the green light for a preservation project. (Published 5 hours ago)

Preservationists say restoring an historic log cabin in Flower Mound will cost nearly $1.5 million dollars. The town recently approved a master plan for the Gibson Grant Long Prairie log home.

In 2015, developer Curtis Grant discovered the log structure encased inside a home he was about to demolish. He gave the house to the town, which purchased the land it sits on.

"This is a real gem," said Peggy Riddle, director of Denton County Office of History and Culture. "A real treasure."

First impressions of the property certainly don't tell the whole story. No one knew the treasure contained inside the nondescript, seemingly ragtag house at the corner of Quail Run and Flower Mound Rd.

"A little bit of a fixer-upper," said Riddle. "But a lot of potential."

The reason for Riddle's optimism is what the log cabin represents. Experts say it dates back to the early 1860's, likely built by William Gibson, an early Denton County settler.

"The whole migration into Denton County, this cabin represents," said Riddle.

From the start, historians were drawn to the discovery. Several artifacts were removed from the log cabin, including feed sacks which were used as wallpaper. The items were cataloged and stored at the Denton County courthouse. Architects drew up plans to restore the entire house, and preserve the cabin portion.

"Really, the entire project was pretty interesting because it's a really complex puzzle," said Justin Curtsinger, an architect with Dallas-based Quimby McCoy preservation architecture. "There are multiple layers to the house."

The town envisions a park, where visitors can learn about an early part of Denton County history. Riddle is spearheading efforts to include the log cabin on the National Register of Historic Places.

Fixing up this fixer-upper won't be cheap. Government grants and private donations are expected to help pay the $1.5 million cost of the project, which will be carried out in stages.

To preservationists, a project they believe will be worth every penny.

"We've got some pretty high goals," said Riddle. "But we think we can accomplish them."