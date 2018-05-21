Restaurant Owner Keeps Lunch Open for Homeless Guests

Every Monday, Trucker's Cafe in South Dallas opens its doors to feed the homeless. (Published 2 hours ago)

A restaurant in South Dallas will be packed today at lunch time.

Trucker's Cafe, 1910 Martin Luther King Blvd., is normally closed on Mondays, but owner Paulette Johnson opens the doors at lunch for a very specific crowd.

Her Monday lunch spots from noon to 2 p.m. are reserved for the homeless in her community.

"There are so many people," who need help says Johnson.

The line to get inside the restaurant is long. The customers stand outside as Paulette calls them in, one by one. No one is turned away.

She serves her guests hot meals of meatloaf, pork chops, macaroni and cheese. Whatever she cooks up for her paying guests, her Monday diners are treated to it, too.

Paulette knows what's it's like to be in need.

She spent part of her childhood in a domestic violence shelter and depending on food banks. She decided when she grew up, she would help others.

And every Monday at lunch, Paulette keeps that promise.