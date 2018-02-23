Ponder Residents Complain of Town Water Causing Rashes

Residents in a Denton County neighborhood say their tap water is causing itchy, burning rashes. Ponder town leaders acknowledge their complaints, but for now no one is sure what's causing the problems. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

Residents in a Denton County neighborhood say their tap water is causing itchy, burning rashes. Ponder town leaders acknowledge their complaints, but for now no one is sure what's causing the problem.

It's an issue Meghan Avigliano says happens almost every time she washes her hands or takes a shower.

"I dread taking a shower, because I know I'm going to smell bleach, I'm going to burn and it's going to be excruciating," Avigliano said.

The rash, which she says often comes with contact with her home's water, began happening about five months ago. She says it frequently smells like chlorine, bleach or even vinegar. And it burns.

Her husband, Alex, has suffered the rashes, and so have their two young girls — crying, and complaining that their legs and arms become itchy after baths.

Photos show a rash on them, as well.

When Avigliano reached out to neighbors in her Remington Park Estates neighborhood, she found that she wasn't alone. Several neighbors also complained about foul-smelling water, which they believe also caused an itching and burning sensation.

"I was very surprised," Avigliano said. "One after another after another."

She assembled a map of homes consisting of neighbors who reported similar problems. Earlier this month, a handful of them took their concerns to the town of Ponder, which provides their water.

"When it started affecting my kids, that's when I got really concerned," she said.

Ponder officials say they just recently became aware of the complaints. They don't know the cause, and mandated tests conducted on town water supplies showed no issues.

Officials pledged to get to the bottom of the situation.

"If it has anything to do with water, we intend to fix it," said Sheri Clearman, town secretary.

The town of Ponder has a community public water system that serves about 2,880 households. According to Brian McGovern, a spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the agency has received several complaints, beginning Jan. 23 and continuing until as recently as Thursday.

McGovern said an agency investigation into the complaints is ongoing.



"The town is in compliance with all primary and secondary drinking water standards," said McGovern, based on a review of TCEQ Water Division compliance standards.

Residents wishing to file complaints can do so through the agency's website.

Avigliano says she hasn't visited a doctor yet but plans to. Other affected residents have, and they say doctors are stumped. Avigliano acknowledges the problem could be in the water pipes. Either way, she and other residents say they need help.

"It's something we need to fix fast," she said. "And I really hope we can figure out a solution."

ONLINE:Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

