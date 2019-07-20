Residents Told to Avoid Watauga Neighborhood as Incident Prompts Heavy Police Response - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Residents Told to Avoid Watauga Neighborhood as Incident Prompts Heavy Police Response

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Watauga police work an incident in the 6500 block of Loma Vista Drive on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

    Police are telling residents to "shelter in place" as authorities respond to an incident involving a potential barricaded person in a Watauga neighborhood.

    Watauga police said the incident is happening in the 6500 block of Loma Vista Drive -- west of Rufe Snow Drive and south of North Tarrant Parkway.

    Watauga police Lt. Jason Babcock said he did not know how many people were in the house or if anyone was injured.

    A man called police around 1 p.m. Saturday and indicated he might have injured himself or someone else, Babcock said. He added police had not learned any further information since that call.

    Police advised residents of Loma Vista Drive and Green Ridge Drive to "shelter in place until further notice," and others should avoid the area.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

