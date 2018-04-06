Tarrant County residents are experiencing a bit of sticker shock after finding out about newly appraised values of their properties. NBC 5 has heard from taxpayers who have seen tens of thousands of dollar increases this year. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Tarrant County residents are experiencing a bit of sticker shock after finding out about newly appraised values of their properties.

NBC 5 has heard from taxpayers who have seen tens of thousands of dollar increases this year.

"I don't mind paying my taxes. I don't mind paying what I owe, but I only want to pay what is fair and logical,” said Gary West of Colleyville. “I do plan to contest the increase."

According to officials, property owners have until May 15 to file an appeal with the appraisal district. A review board comprised of 80 citizens will hear the appeals and decide on any reductions.

“I saw the same thing last year and I protested last year and was able to get a little bit [reduced]. Not as much as I would have liked to,” West said.

Last year approximately 123,000 Tarrant County residents appealed their property values which was an all-time record. The year before it was approximately 103,000.