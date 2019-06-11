Residents Gather Things Before Apt. Building Closed for Good

Residents of Elan City Lights were allowed to be escorted inside the damaged building in order to retrieve whatever personal belongings they could for the last time on Tuesday afternoon. (Published 54 minutes ago)

The building was damaged Sunday afternoon when a crane used in the construction of a sister property next door toppled over into the occupied complex during a storm.

Dallas police will maintain a presence on Live Oak Street in the coming days, as plans are in the works to remove the crane.

There were 534 residents living at Elan City Lights, according to management company Greystar.

Residents living in areas deemed safe enough to enter were allowed inside for about 10 minutes since Sunday evening.

Many grabbed essentials like clothes, medications and their pets.

Some returned Tuesday for other items like televisions and paintings.

Greystar management provided residents June's rent, plus $500 after it was determined the building was "totally unusable" and everyone would have to find another place to live.

The management company has been provided residents with hotel accommodations and $100 per day vouchers for any necessities like car rentals.

Greystar said it would also make plans to bring in professional movers to retrieve items left inside and move them to the residents' new homes, the company announced Tuesday.

The parking garage sustained serious damage in the collapse.

Some vehicles were able to be driven out of the first floor, the company said it would assess whether the rest would be able to be removed or if they would be a total loss.

Residents have expressed frustration with the process, but gratitude for the help given so far.

Many have taken time off of work in order to wait in long lines to retrieve their items, find a new home and file rental and car insurance claims.

Parthi Patel moved into her apartment last Wednesday.

"Literally right as soon as we were settling in the crane fell onto the apartment and now we're in the situation dealing with trying to get our belongings, finding a new apartment and the cars situation as well," she said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said there was still no timeline as to when DFR and OSHA would begin the process of removing the large crane from the building.

The process is expected to take at least two days.