Oak Cliff residents helped detain an alleged shooter after a failed carjacking attempt Monday afternoon, Dallas police say.

Oak Cliff residents helped detain an alleged shooter after a failed carjacking attempt Monday afternoon, Dallas police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Monday, police said.

Witnesses told police the man they worked to detain started to shoot before he attempted to carjack a man.

A different man was shot after the carjacking attempt, but drove himself to an area hospital before police arrived on scene.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Police said they arrested the man who residents detained without incident.

The incident is still under investigation.