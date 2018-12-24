Residents Help Detain Alleged Shooter After Failed Carjacking Attempt - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Residents Help Detain Alleged Shooter After Failed Carjacking Attempt

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday

Published 35 minutes ago

    Oak Cliff residents helped detain an alleged shooter after a failed carjacking attempt Monday afternoon, Dallas police say.

    Officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Monday, police said.

    Witnesses told police the man they worked to detain started to shoot before he attempted to carjack a man.

    A different man was shot after the carjacking attempt, but drove himself to an area hospital before police arrived on scene.

    Police said they arrested the man who residents detained without incident.

    The incident is still under investigation.

