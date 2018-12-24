Oak Cliff residents helped detain an alleged shooter after a failed carjacking attempt Monday afternoon, Dallas police say.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Monday, police said.
Witnesses told police the man they worked to detain started to shoot before he attempted to carjack a man.
A different man was shot after the carjacking attempt, but drove himself to an area hospital before police arrived on scene.
Police said they arrested the man who residents detained without incident.
The incident is still under investigation.