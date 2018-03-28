Residents Fighting to Keep Concrete Plants Out of Community

Dallas city council members plan to make a critical decision today that could transform the historical neighborhood of Joppa. There is a proposal to rezone the district, allowing two concrete batch plants to build close to the community. The debate has raised huge concerns about the health risks associated with the existing asphalt plant that borders the neighborhood. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Researchers from the organization “Downwinders,” recently conducted a pollution study which revealed high levels of pollution in the area.

“We don’t want to further compound our health risks by adding another plant in our area,” said resident and mother of two Jabrille McDuffie. “'At this point in time we have community members who are speaking out saying, 'We need your help to keep us safe.'"

Residents collected more than 200 signatures on a petition opposing the proposal. The open meeting and vote will take place Wednesday afternoon, at Dallas City Hall.

"We want our families to be well. We want our seniors to be able to sit on their porch. It's a beautiful area really," McDuffie said. "We want them to be able to enjoy the quality of life that they should be able to enjoy.”