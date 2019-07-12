Large Fire at Dallas Apartment Complex, No Injuries - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Large Fire at Dallas Apartment Complex, No Injuries

Dallas firefighters called backup in response to a second-floor apartment fire

Published 1 minute ago

    No one was hurt after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Dallas Friday night.

    Firefighters were called to the complex in the 1300 block of West Wheatland Road around 7 Friday night.

    When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of one of the buildings.

    After calling for additional help, crews were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour.

    Everyone that lived inside the apartments were able to get out before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt.

    The American Red Cross arrived a short time later to help those impacted by the fire.

    Investigators believe the fire began within the walls of a second-floor unit, however the exact cause of the fire is currently unknown.

