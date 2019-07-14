Residents Able to Get Belongings More Than a Month After Crane Collapse

Residents of Dallas' Elan City Lights apartment building are escorted away from the property.

More than a month after the deadly crane collapse at a Dallas apartment building, former residents will be able to get their belongings, according to a Facebook post from Elan City Lights Apartments.

The items that remained in "Elan City Lights" units have been professionally packed and moved to a storage facility.

On Monday, July 15, those who lived at the building can start picking up their things or have their boxes moved at discounted rates.

A woman was killed and five others were injured on June 9 when a crane collapsed into the Elan City Lights Apartments in downtown Dallas, leading to several collapses within the building and an adjacent parking garage.