Resident Hippo Dies At Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo released a statement Wednesday saying they are "devastated" by the loss of their male hippo, Adhama.

The 7-year-old hippo died "suddenly" Tuesday evening after being monitored for the last week because of signs of lethargy and a diminished appetite, according to zoo officials.

There was nothing to indicate any serious issues, but after hours of observation Tuesday, the hippo keepers found Adhama unresponsive. The zoo's veterinary team responded and said he died with no "external signs of stress or trauma."

A preliminary cause of death appears to be "severe enteritis," which is an acute inflammation of the intestine, according to the zoo's veterinary staff.

Adhama and Boipele came to the Dallas Zoo in March 2017 from Los Angeles ahead of the opening of the Zoo's Simmons Hippo Outpost in April. The pair took to each other immediately.

Boipelo gave birth to a calf in February of this year, but the calf did not survive.

Zoo officials said Boipelo appears subdued and seems sad in the initial hours after Adhama's passing, but zoo keepers are monitoring her and trying to keep her on as much of a routine as possible.

The veterinary staff will continue to look into the cause of Adhama's death.