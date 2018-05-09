Rescue Crews Searching for Person in Denton County Pond

FILE PHOTO of the dive team with the Lewisville Fire Department.

Rescue crews from Pilot Point are currently searching for a person who went under in a Denton County pond, and never resurfaced.



Officials said two adults were on a canoe on a private pond southeast of Pilot Point off Mohon Lane. When the canoe tipped over, both adults went into the water and one never resurfaced.



The dive team from the Lewisville Fire Department is on scene assisting in the search.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.